Disney proudly invites you to ‘Be Our Guest’ as the most enchanted musical of all time, Beauty and the Beast, returns to the UK stage in 2021.
Spectacularly reimagined using the latest theatrical innovations, this beloved ‘tale as old as time’ will be brought to life on stage like never before…
Disney first debuted Beauty and the Beast on Broadway 26 years ago, the original creative team have reunited on this new production that features all of the spellbinding music and lyrics of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast UK Tour
21 OCTOBER - 27 NOVEMBER
PLAYHOUSE THEATRE, EDINBURGH
25 MAY - 26 JUNE
CURVE, LEICESTER
8 JULY - 31 JULY
BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE (FORMERLY GRAND CANAL THEATRE), DUBLIN
12 AUGUST - 18 SEPTEMBER
BRISTOL HIPPODROME, BRISTOL
23 SEPTEMBER - 16 OCTOBER
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE THEATRE, LIVERPOOL