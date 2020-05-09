About this show

Jonah is a young, fresh upcoming star coping with the usual school time madness alongside life with single mother Alyia. He journeys through sixth form classroom politics in the midst of finding his sexual identity and starting his new-found career. Quickly, Jonah finds himself moving into the challenging world of the entertainment business, not only fighting to stay in it, but fighting for his life. An experienced actor and director, and a skilled film maker, Kai Jolley is committed to exploring storytelling through all forms of media.