About this show

Audiences are guaranteed to have a ball this Christmas as Epstein Entertainments bring the enchanting tale of Cinderella to the stage.

Their debut Christmas panto at The Epstein Theatre promises to be a festive extravaganza with enchanted pumpkins, glass slippers, a sparkling fairy-tale carriage and a Fairy Godmother to make all your dreams come true.

The greatest rags to riches panto of them all, Cinderella tells the story of a beautiful girl who is reduced to a life of servitude by her two ugly step-sisters. That is all set to change when an invitation to a grand ball at the palace arrives.

With a bit of magic and some help from her friend Buttons, Cinderella is transformed in to the belle of the ball. But what will happen at the stroke of midnight?

Emmerdale’s Sammy Winward leads the cast in the title role of Cinderella whilst award-winning actor and comedian, Benidorm’s Crissy Rock; and Brookside’s Sarah White double up as the Ugly Sisters.

They will be joined by Shameless’ Warren Donnelly; Andrew Geater; Samantha Palin; and Lewis Devine who complete this year’s cast.

Be sure to book your tickets early and get ready for Epstein Entertainments to whisk you off to the most lavish panto in all the land.