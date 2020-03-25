About this show

Fifteen years ago Ray and Una had an affair. After its disastrous ending, Ray went away and tried to forget, hoping that he'd never be found. But Una has thought of nothing else. Tracking him down and arriving unannounced at his place of work, she forces him finally to confront his actions. Back when he was 40 and she was 12. This highly provocative and tragic love story takes us into dark and difficult waters. Preconceptions will be challenged and difficult questions asked. When does love become abuse? When does wrong become right? And can we ever really escape the shackles of the past?