About this show

Finn's off to Uni, and Lee, his brother's best mate, wants to teach him 'how to have fun, AND look after himself'. Deano, a builder that lives for the weekend, is not so keen to have his younger brother cramping his style. Despite his best efforts to discourage their friendship, Finn and Lee get closer when Lee passes on a secret message from their estranged mother. In environment where no-one is safe to talk about feelings, let alone sexuality, it's easy to misread the signs. One drunken night, a line is crossed; but by who? What actually happened? It's difficult to find out when nobody wants to talk!