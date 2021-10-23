About this show

Ultra 90s takes guests straight back to their youth and the most exciting musical movement in decades - the 1990s Dance Era. A live band will perform the best classic dance, club and chart anthems from the early 90s, playing hit tunes from the likes of Faithless, Snap, 2 Unlimited, N-Trance, Robin S, Rozalla, Ultra Nate and Black Box. This is as well as popular dance hits from artists and bands including Strike, CeCe Peniston, House of Pain, The Shamen, Gala and Vanilla Ice. Taking to the stage alongside the band will be live performances from five original headline artists all in one show.