About this show

Totally authentic, the look, the sound is The Fab Four.

The show is full of the familiar harmonies, well demonstrated with Nowhere Man and Don't Let Me Down, together with moving renditions of Yesterday and Let It Be, a great version of Here Comes The Sun and a fine performance of Blackbird. It features plenty of the "fun" songs too, including When I'm 64 and Ob-La-Di-Ob-La-Da through to the Abbey road years when the band had stopped touring because their creations were too complex to perform on stage. The show includes film of the early days from 1957 and that famous show at Shea Stadium not just the music. This group have done their homework and live the music and showmanship of The Beatles, with the mannerisms and vocals being spot on.