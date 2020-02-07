About this show

Carl Hutchinson is uniquely stubborn, outright impractical and undeniably hilarious. Geordie comic Carl Hutchinson toured the country last year supporting both Mick Foley and Chris Ramsey. He possesses the uncanny ability to both irritate and be irritated in a charming and endearing manner.

One of the UK's most in-demand comics Carl Hutchinson is set to perform his brand new show across the UK. Expect killer gags, highly entertaining stories and the trademark twisted logic that has made Carl a must-see fixture in the comedy world, it's fair to say that 'Hutchinson has it all' (BroadwayBaby). From tales of pulling sickies as a teacher to his family upbringing and wrestling with his favourite vices, this new show is easily the most brutally honest and hilariously self-deprecating outing for this Geordie comedian.