About this show

Widely known for his antics tackling dinosaurs, baby animals and being on safari, much loved children's BBC TV presenter Andy Day has spent the last 18 months playing gigs, releasing music and championing the hugely successful and far reaching 'Odd Socks Day' for Anti-Bullying Week with his brilliant band ?Andy and the Odd Socks'.

Andy truly rocks out as the Odd Sock's front man with Rio from Planet Rock on guitar, the mega Moxy on drums, cool Blu on bass and crazy Cousin Mac on the keys (and hoover, don't ask!)