About this show

Pamela DeMenthe is hosting the launch of her hot new novel: ?eVULVAlution'.? What begins as a book launch reading quickly descends into a surreal and sexy journey through time, complete with a Neanderthal orgy, a mobility scooter chase and a shocking fatality. But when the story takes an unexpected turn Pamela turns to the audience to help ?nd the climax. This solo character comedy delivers an hilarious book launch parody with a swashbuckling choose-your-own-adventure, time-travelling twist. Fifty Shades of Grey meets Planet of the Apes!