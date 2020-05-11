About this show

The Cobbler's Arms - an unstoppable force in amateur rugby league! These guys mean business; with terrifying tactics and frightening physiques, they're indestructible and they know it! Or are they? Arthur Hoyle doesn't think so... and he'll stake his house on that! An impulsive bet with local Mr Big, Reg Welsh, says that Arthur can train any team to crucify the Cobblers. So, armed with burning ambition, he sets about kicking his beer swilling motley crew into shape. Can they make the impossible possible? Can they conquer the Cobblers? This play contains some strong language and is not suitable for children.