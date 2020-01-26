About this show

Mass Movement is one of six East Midlands U.Dance events that will have audiences thrilled and amazed. Celebrating the exceptional range of youth dance talent from across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, the event will see a series of pieces that the young dancers and their choreographers have created. All the pieces in this performance have been specially selected by a panel of dance industry experts. This annual event is an insight into the wealth of dance and creativity in the county and provides talented young people with a platform to showcase their work. Two of the groups will have the opportunity to be selected to progress to the U.Dance 2020 National Youth Dance Festival in Glasgow in July 2020.