About this show

Can you crack the code and solve a centuries old mystery? The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Based on the best-selling novel of this century, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE in the world premiere stage adaptation of the international phenomenon. Translated into over 50 different languages, with author Dan Brown named as one of Time's 100 most influential people and adapted into a smash-hit movie that grossed over $750 million, THE DA VINCI CODE surprises at every twist. Now you can experience the sensational story live on stage, as Langdon and Neveu follow the trail of clues and race to uncover the truth in the greatest thriller of the past 2000 years.