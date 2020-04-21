About this show

Returning with a brand-new production - the Broadway, West End and UK smash-hit musical is back! Produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg and starring Brenda Edwards (Hairspray, Chicago, Loose Women) in the specially rewritten role of Deloris Van Cartier.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Featuring original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), dazzling dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, Sister Act is the funniest and funkiest musical around.

It’s gonna be fabulous baby!