About this show

Material Men redux is a dazzling performance which illustrates two very different styles of dance. With the juxtaposing styles of hip-hop and classical Indian dancing, the two dancers Shailesh Bahoran and Sooraj Subarmaniam are connected through their Indian heritage and together they explore the dark realities of their past.

A dynamic and moving exploration of the violence of loss and the creation of new ways of belonging, this performance features a score by acclaimed Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin, including sound design by Leafcutter John.