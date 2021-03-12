About this show

No judges, just dancing. Join Anton du Beke and Erin Boag from BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing' in a glamorous celebration of Ballroom and Latin song and dance.

Showtime is a glittering celebration that pays tribute to some of the world's greatest icons of entertainment as Anton & Erin present world class dance inspired by an array of classic performers including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Liza Minelli, Elton John and many more.