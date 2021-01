About this show

Winner BBC New Comedy Award 2001.

It's been four years since Alan last went on tour, and in that time he's managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas. Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind… Not again, Alan! Join Alan on tour as he muses upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful.