About this show

In The Seven Deadly Sins, we meet Anna and Anna: one person, two personalities. Sent away for seven years to make money for their struggling family, they journey between seven cities from Philadelphia to San Francisco, and encounter sloth, pride, wrath, gluttony, lust, greed and envy on the way. Weill's playful and shimmering 'sung ballet' his final collaboration with Brecht .

Streamed Live