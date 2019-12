About this show

Dolly rests on her broom counting the passers-by outside the salon window, whilst her sister Barb watches the phone that never rings. It's the morning of Cindy and Prince Smarming's big royal wedding - but Dolly and Barb are not invited! Hell hath no fury like a hairdresser scorned!

A brand new musical re-telling of Cinderella from the perspective of the 'Not So' Ugly Sisters.