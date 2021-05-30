About this show

Following the sudden death of founding member Barney McKenna in 2012 and John Sheahans' decision to retire it was agreed that The Dubliners, as a touring band, would come to an end and The Dublin Legends were born. The Dublin Legends, Sean Cannon, Paul Watchorn, Gerry O'Connor & Shay Kavanagh, have over 100 years of performing experience between them and Sean was the lead singer with The Dubliners for over 30 of them! They will, of course, continue to play all the classic songs and ballads known the world over; Whiskey in The Jar, Dirty Old Town, The Wild Rover, Seven Drunken Nights, The Rare Auld Times, Molly Malone, The Irish Rover, Black Velvet Band and many more.