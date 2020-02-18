About this show

Missed them during Imagine Children's Festival? Worry not! Everyone's favourite Pig family is back, leading an interactive introduction to live orchestra. Watch as Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig learn how to conduct an orchestra, exploring all the different sounds that instruments make together. With George and Peppa, they bring to life some of their favourite music from the show as well as discovering other exciting pieces perfect for little ones. Your little piggies can join in with Peppa and her family, and make their very own Oinkestra!