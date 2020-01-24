About this show

Seven strangers take refuge from flesh eating ?ghouls' in an isolated farmhouse. As the night draws in, their situation becomes desperate, hope turns to despair, and the picket-fence American dream is smashed apart. Seven performers enter the stage armed with cameras, a box of props and a rail of costumes. Can they recreate the film, shot-for-shot before our eyes, using whatever they can lay their hands on? 50 years after the release of George A. Romero's politically charged zombie movie, imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse create a love-song to the original 1960s film, retelling it as a searing story for now.