About this show

Maggie and Gordon first met in 1971 dancing to the sound of Rod Stewart. Now in their sixties, and still very much in love, they've been finishing each other's songs all their sun-shiny marriage. But now Maggie is feeling foggy and can't always find the words. Her son and his new girlfriend are coming to dinner, her best friend is asking questions, and then there's the neighbour with the gold trainers... Perhaps it's time everyone learnt a bit more about some family secrets?

World Premiere. This world premiere by award-winning theatre, TV and radio writer Frances Poet is a warm, humorous and uplifting story, infused with familiar music, all about enduring love.