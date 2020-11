About this show

No good deed goes unpunished...hours after picking up a USB memory stick, left behind on a train seat, to try to return it to its owner, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder. Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with, while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family's lives.

World Premiere Tour.