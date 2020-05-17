About this show

An American ventriloquist and stand-up comedian.

The master of puppets from across the pond brings his full entourage on his brilliantly hysterical tour, Seriously!? but this tour marks a change. We meet a new face! Fresh from the white house, the President's personal advisor 'Larry' joins the gang, equipped with tales of what it takes to work in the ivory building as well as the shenanigans him and the leader of the most powerful nation in the world get up to. Dunham's new Netflix Originals Stand-Up Special 'Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself' is the ninth in his impressive catalogue of record-breaking shows. The Texas native has persisted and innovated his way to infamy within the realm of comedy, you'll even find him imbedded into the streets of Hollywood's 'Walk of Fame'.