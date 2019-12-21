WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

Jane captured the hearts of millions of avid viewers with her professional voice and down to earth humour in the original documentary series "The Cruise". The BBC were so impressed that they produced a one hour documentary update on her newly launched career and recent wedding. Her debut album 'Jane McDonald - The Album' went to No 1 in the charts.

TOUR DATES

11 SEPTEMBER - 11 SEPTEMBER
NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING

26 JUNE - 27 JUNE
WINTER GARDENS AND OPERA HOUSE THEATRE, BLACKPOOL

7 SEPTEMBER - 7 SEPTEMBER
YORK BARBICAN CENTRE, YORK

21 DECEMBER - 21 DECEMBER
LEEDS ARENA, LEEDS

12 SEPTEMBER - 12 SEPTEMBER
NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE, OUTER LONDON

28 JULY - 28 JULY
VICTORIA THEATRE, HALIFAX

19 SEPTEMBER - 19 SEPTEMBER
MERES GUILDHALL ARTS CENTRE, GRANTHAM

18 SEPTEMBER - 18 SEPTEMBER
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE, MILTON KEYNES

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr 40min
  • Dates:One Night Only:
  • Location:

Cast