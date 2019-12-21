Jane captured the hearts of millions of avid viewers with her professional voice and down to earth humour in the original documentary series "The Cruise". The BBC were so impressed that they produced a one hour documentary update on her newly launched career and recent wedding. Her debut album 'Jane McDonald - The Album' went to No 1 in the charts.
11 SEPTEMBER - 11 SEPTEMBER
NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING
26 JUNE - 27 JUNE
WINTER GARDENS AND OPERA HOUSE THEATRE, BLACKPOOL
7 SEPTEMBER - 7 SEPTEMBER
YORK BARBICAN CENTRE, YORK
21 DECEMBER - 21 DECEMBER
LEEDS ARENA, LEEDS
12 SEPTEMBER - 12 SEPTEMBER
NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE, OUTER LONDON
28 JULY - 28 JULY
VICTORIA THEATRE, HALIFAX
19 SEPTEMBER - 19 SEPTEMBER
MERES GUILDHALL ARTS CENTRE, GRANTHAM
18 SEPTEMBER - 18 SEPTEMBER
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE, MILTON KEYNES