About this show

'Time passes like treacle over oranges right now and not like water over rocks.' The Small One has a family, but it's not his family. He has a home, but it's not his home. The Big One has just arrived, placed in the room with another ?brown face' but this is not the face of his brother, it is the face of his enemy. When you have experienced war, you pick your battles. They roll over and go to sleep.

Freedom Project brings together the UK's first two Theatres of Sanctuary. Written with unaccompanied child refugees and asylum seekers living in London and Leeds, this poignant story welcomes you to explore what it means to be free in this country.

This event takes place at Bramall Rock Void