London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Dr Januzs Korczak, founder of the Jewish orphanage, finds his pacifist principles pushed to the limit by the Nazi regime and the arrival of Adzio, a boy who believes in fighting back.
This event takes place at Bramall Rock Void