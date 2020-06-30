About this show

Diana Ross returns to the U.K. with an electrifying tour of music, memories and career magic. These arena concert performances will be a thrilling evening of great fun, music, glamour and love. With all of her spectacular costume changes.

Diana Ross is set to perform in the most anticipated “Legend" spot at The 50th Anniversary of Glastonbury on June 28 with her ‘Diamond Diana Top of the World Tour.’

Diana Ross is an icon and international treasure with a lifetime of music including, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Still Waiting,” “Chain Reaction” and many many more.

“I look forward to coming to the UK to be with all my fans, friends and family, it is an honour and a privilege to sing and dream, every concert is a blessing and a gift, I am filled with excitement and huge appreciation. Dreams do come true,” says Diana Ross.