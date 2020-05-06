About this show

Dubbed the Maestro of the Masses by The New York Times and a Weapon of Mass Happiness by The Spectator, Andre Rieu returns with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra - the largest private orchestra in the world, the Platin Tenors and many international soloists. Andr? Rieu has built an empire out of a worldwide classical music touring act. Around 110 people go on the road with him each year. 2018 was the Dutch violinist and conductor's most successful year, with more than 700,000 tickets sold worldwide. Audiences can look forward to fantastic melodies from film, musical, opera and operetta as well as traditional music, including the waltz, in an unforgettable evening of music and dance. Andre Rieu firmly believes that classical music is made for everybody to enjoy, not just for an elite. At his concerts everything is allowed: laughing, weeping, singing, dancing in the aisles.