About this show

Set in a timeless world full of passion, plots and potent illusion - where reality blurs with fantasy - the enigmatic Alcina reigns. Intrigue surrounds this alluring but ruthless sorceress, who spends her time seducing lovers, then, once bored, swiftly discarding them. However, when the handsome Ruggiero is bewitched by Alcina’s charms, his fiancée Bradamante enlists the help of her friend Melisso and - disguised as a man - sets out to rescue her beloved. Deceit, sensuality and seduction pervade Handel’s glorious music, with exquisite arias lamenting love unrequited and faith betrayed.

Sung in Italian with English titles.