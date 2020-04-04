About this show

The almost entirely imagined Bon Jovi musical. With the modern jukebox musical comes: a multitalented cast, orchestra, opulent sets, decadent costumes, extravagant routines, dramatic key changes and the odd hydraulic lift or two. We've Got Each Other has none of these things (they cost lots of money), but Paul tries to create this all-singing, all-dancing spectacle using the powers of your imagination. Through entertaining descriptions of the show as it unfolds and 180+ lighting cues, Paul invites the audience to fill in the gaps imagining the breathtaking tragic love story of Tommy and Gina.