About this show

Welcome to Smile Club. Life's so much better when you smile. Everyone knows that. So go on - give us a smile. Meet Lisa, a Smile Club attendee. Lisa's been through it all and she now knows - beyond a shadow of a doubt - that nobody likes a girl who makes a fuss; nobody likes a girl who can't take a joke. She knows too, that life is simpler when you let things go. And she certainly has. All of it. Set in a dystopian world in which a government drive exists to tame and prune unruly women deemed unable to fit into society, Smile Club is a darkly comic and searingly satirical new one woman show.