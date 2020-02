About this show

Nathaniel can't seem to forget his. To be fair, he has had it playing on repeat for the last 15 years. Now he's living his best queer life, brunching on pills whilst Googling kangaroo vaginas, ancient condoms and human cesspits on a weekday morning... or is he?

Queer artist Nathaniel Hall presents a funny and frank one-man show about attempting to staying positive in a negative world.