About this show

Join The Dukes this Christmas for Cinderella: A Fairytale. Created by the team who brought you Aladdin and Peter Pan, it’s a classic story with a thoroughly modern twist – the perfect festive treat for all the family to enjoy.

Following the tragic death of her father, Ella is set to work by her stepmother and forced to sleep by the fireplace with the cinders. With no-one to turn to, her only way out lies with the magical birds she finds in the forest.

With the help of her feathered friends, Ella disobeys her stepmother and dons her best party frock and sparkling Doc Marten boots to sneak off to the Palace to dance the night away – including with a prince!

But when Ella gets the fright of her life and flees, leaving one solitary boot behind, will the prince ever find her again – and will the boot fit?

Cinderella: A Fairytale is the first new version of Sally Cookson and Adam Peck’s adaptation of this classic tale since its initial award-winning production by Tobacco Factory Theatre and Travelling Light in Bristol.