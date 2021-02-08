About this show

From the creator of the hit show Black Is the Color of My Voice, comes a new story about the 20th-century African-American experience. Set to original music and traditional gospel and blues; two women, 42 years apart, become involved in the struggle for civil rights. One, a notorious Black Panther; the other, a present day university student. Both challenge the American justice system, become criminalized through political activism and ultimately are faced with a choice to stay and fight or to flee.