About this show

Odysseus' victory at Troy was seventeen years ago, but young Telemachus never got the chance to welcome home to Ithaca the father that left him as a baby in his mother's arms. Now old enough to fight his own battles, Telemachus is determined to discover the truth of his father's disappearance and keep at bay the enemies knocking at his door. Odysseus, meanwhile, has faced perhaps more trials than any other; and they are far from over. Homer's famous epic of gods and monsters, witches and raging seas is brought to life in a new re-imagining performed by Rose Young Company.