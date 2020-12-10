About this show

One day whilst out for a jog, Stick Man is pounced on by a playful dog. Mistaken for an ordinary stick, he is swept far away, being used for all sorts of things: from a flag mast to a cricket bat, a snowman's arm to firewood (well almost!). As his adventure unfolds, Stick Man - lost and alone - wonders if he will ever get back to the family tree. Passing through all the seasons and culminating in a joyful Christmas celebration (with an appearance by a certain portly gentleman dressed in red and white) Stick Man will delight children and their families, no matter the time of year. Three actors and a one-man-band combine with a host of colourful characters and animals to magically re-tell Stick Man's adventures. Music is played live, with a multitude of instruments.