About this show

Phil Wang has made a name for himself exploring sex, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage, in shows that delight in his unique Wang brand of smart/silly stupidity. An internationally acclaimed live act, Phil has performed at festivals including Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the New Zealand Comedy Festival. His TV credits include Have I Got News for You (BBC One) and hosting Live at the Apollo (BBC Two) Iain Stirling is best known as the brilliantly funny voice of the hit reality show Love Island (ITV2). He hosts ITV2's physical comedy entertainment show, CelebAbility, and last year was runner-up on series eight of the hugely popular Taskmaster (Dave). Just as in demand on stage as on screen, he sold out his 2018 smash-hit tour U OK HUN? X and two consecutive Edinburgh Fringe runs in advance. Sophie Duker's favourite things include breaking hearts, taking names and telling jokes with the confidence of a cis straight middle-class white man. Last year she was nominated for the Edinburgh Best Newcomer Award with her critically acclaimed, sold-out show Venus. Sophie's TV appearances include 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Mock the Week (BBC TWO) and Don't Hate the Playaz (ITV2).