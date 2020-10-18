About this show

Join British astronaut Tim Peake as he relives his six-month mission to the International Space Station, and the surprising journey that took him there. Tim will talk about what life in space is really like: the sights, the smells, the fear, the exhilaration and the deep and abiding wonder of the view from space. He'll tell the story of his path to becoming the first Briton in space for nearly 20 years, telling tales of his time training in the British army, and as an Apache helicopter pilot and flight instructor deployed to Bosnia, Northern Ireland and Afghanistan. Tim will also discuss how it felt to be selected for the European Space Agency from over 8000 candidates and the six years of training that followed; learning Russian in Star City, training in the frozen forests of Northern Russia, and coping with darkness and claustrophobia in the caves of Sardinia and under the oceans of the United States.

In this intimate and inspirational conversation, you'll hear exclusive stories from Tim's time in space, and he will share his enormous passion for space and for science - and don't miss your chance to ask Tim your own questions in the audience Q&A.