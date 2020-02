About this show

Celebrate Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Our live host will warm up your voices in true Freddie Mercury style, teach you some iconic dance moves and show you how to use your interactive prop bags, then sit back and sing along with the on screen lyrics to 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Under Pressure' and 'Somebody to Love' not forgetting YOU the audience becoming part of their famous Live Aid concert.