About this show

You think Science is boring, think again; this is science like you have never seen before! Designed for children of six years and up, the brand new Spectacular Science Show explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant's toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins, dancing paste, vanishing beakers and even exploding Pringle tubes! TV astronomer and author Mark Thompson has been enthralling audiences for over many years with his fascinating journeys around the Universe. Now he is turning his infectious enthusiasm to things a little closer to home with this brand new show to be enjoyed by children and grown-ups alike.