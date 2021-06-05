About this show

Immerse yourself in vocal bliss, with the smooth harmonies and classic songs of group that will never be forgotten. In an all new production - The Beach Boys Smile

Love of music, vocal harmony and Brian Wilson's composition are what brings five young and incredibly talented musicians together to form Beach Boys Smile (aka BBS). Their roots can be traced as far back as the 80s when three brothers sang along to the classic surf tunes of the Beach Boys in the car on their way to the sunny beach, radio cranked up high! Every time BBS put on a show, all these memories flood back and put a smile on audiences faces the world over.