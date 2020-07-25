About this show

Fresh from a sell-out nationwide tour of Ireland, Friends In Low Places better known as the ultimate Garth Brooks experience crosses the Irish Sea. The story of Garth Brooks' meteoric rise from humble beginnings to international stardom. Expect the same electrifying show that Garth Brooks is renowned for with state of the art light and sound production featuring amazing lighting, flames, ramps, moving platforms and much more! You can expect to hear all the greatest hits of American Country music legend Garth Brooks who rose to fame worldwide in the 1990s with his own brand of Country music which spawned such classic songs as If Tomorrow Never Comes, Friends In Low Places, The Dance, Baton Rouge, Shameless, Unanswered Prayers and many more. This show really is a must-see for any Brooks fan and promises to offer you the next best thing to the man himself!