About this show

This phenomenal quartet are keeping the legendary Four Tops music alive worldwide. They'll take you through the hits - Reach Out, Baby I Need Your Loving, I Cant Help Myself (Sugar Pie), Standing in the Shadow, Bernadette, Walk Away Renee, Loco in Acapulco and plenty more from Platters, The Stylistics and the Temptations. With their high stepping choreography and the original harmonies from that era; the show is explosive. The group have toured extensively and are particularly well known in Germany, Holland, Belgium, Spain and Ireland. We think they'll be just as sensational here in the UK!