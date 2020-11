About this show

Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back spreading tons of festive memories and fun with the new 2021 production of their hit show, filled with more songs and even more stunning costumes. Described as "Like A Sparkly Christmas Card Come To Life" with its shimmering stage set, and even falling snow, this is the perfect pre Christmas treat, bringing back many happy memories of Christmases past and warming your heart on the coldest winter's day.