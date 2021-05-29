About this show

The messiest gangster show ever. A children's version of a Chicago Gangster movie with Splurge guns and great songs. Whilst the acting is taken on by young people and the violence and seediness of the times are toned down to cartoon levels there is a good story behind all that. Jodie Foster was in the film version as Tallulah. Characters include: Bugsy Malone, Blousey Brown, Dandy Dan, Talullah and Fat-Sam. Songs include I Could Have been Anything That I Wanted To Be and Fat-Sam's Grand Slam Speakeasy.