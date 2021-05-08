About this show

Back to the Eighties sets itself aside from other shows currently on the market. It's a Jukebox Musical featuring some of the most iconic songs from the 1980's, in an interactive show that will have the audience out of their seats and dancing in the aisles. The show is set in the fictional nightclub ‘Electric Dreams' and follows the owner (Jessie D'Lorean), the singer (Melody Maker), the DJ (Benny King) and the waitress (Kimberley Houston) over a couple of nights within the club. The script cleverly features over 50 references to 80's popular culture, movies, and music (to which the audience are encouraged to spot and interact with, throughout). Subtly written around a simple, yet captivating story, the audience easily generates their own emotional attachment to the character's stories, rooting for the ever needed 'Happily Ever After'; which is celebrated with a mega-mix finale. It is an immersive experience for the entire audience from the moment they enter the theatre. This is created with projected imagery to encourage social media interactions, which also includes an 80's trivia quiz, creating a sense of nostalgia.