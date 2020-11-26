About this show

A fabulous adventure based on the famous books by Mary Norton. Meet the Borrowers, tiny people who live beneath the floorboards and follow their heart-stopping journey across the land of Giants to find a new home. Driven out by the evil Mrs Driver they encounter many new dangers in the countryside. There's also the mysterious 'Spiller', the unpredictable gypsies and their long lost relatives to find. After many hardships, thrills and spills, the little family's story reaches a truly joyous conclusion. Here is an innovative production in true Polka style that uses all manner of theatrical devices to make the imagination work and delight its audience.