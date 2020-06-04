About this show

Brandon is prepared to go to any lengths to inject some excitement into his life. When he and his impressionable friend Granillo murder a fellow student, they place the body in a wooden chest. In a macabre twist the pair invite some acquaintances, including the dead man's father, to a party where the chest and its gruesome contents serve as a supper table. As the horror and tension reaches a climax, will the two murderers' nerve hold out or will the suspicious Rupert Cadell discover their ghastly secret? Premiered in 1929, and later adapted as a film by Alfred Hitchcock.